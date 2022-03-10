DIGG Reaches One Day Volume of $56,919.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, DIGG has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. DIGG has a market cap of $14.90 million and $56,919.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for about $29,626.18 or 0.75215581 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.05 or 0.06588366 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,427.44 or 1.00099214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042055 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.