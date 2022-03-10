Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Buys $56,325.00 in Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) Director Alicia Syrett bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $56,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of DMRC opened at $25.37 on Thursday. Digimarc Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $448.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.34.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 131.07%.
Digimarc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.
