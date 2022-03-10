Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 1.1% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $132.92. 14,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.34. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.10 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.38%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

