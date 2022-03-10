Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of DLR traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.99. 11,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,654. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.38%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

