DigitalBits (XDB) Hits Market Cap of $271.38 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $271.38 million and $1.31 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.26 or 0.00256284 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00011384 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003936 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00033388 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.50 or 0.00576449 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.