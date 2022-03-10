Dimecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $523.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $814,306.42 and $523.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 32.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00097882 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

