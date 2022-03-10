Dimecoin (DIME) Market Cap Achieves $1.24 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $572.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00093872 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.