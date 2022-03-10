Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.10 Million Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 875.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,184 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Brigham Minerals worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the third quarter worth $250,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 111,563.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 39.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 34.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MNRL opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.14%.

MNRL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $2,774,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

