Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.27 Million Stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.01% of Travelzoo worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Natixis bought a new position in Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 31.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $87.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.03 and a beta of 1.79. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 35,400.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ralph Bartel acquired 61,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $47,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,943 shares of company stock worth $530,577. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

