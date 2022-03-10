Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.74 Million Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of Sutro Biopharma worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 527.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 274,151 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 61.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after buying an additional 210,078 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,952,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after buying an additional 104,375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 204,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 94,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $1,734,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $386.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.99. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 170.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

