Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 56,710 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.66% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 160.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth $325,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,570,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,414,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 10.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Shares of CFB stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60. The company has a market cap of $776.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

About CrossFirst Bankshares (Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.