Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 118,104 Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 118,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Jamf by 106.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Jamf by 326,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $5,471,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,300 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $43,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,862 shares of company stock worth $12,448,504.

Several analysts have recently commented on JAMF shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

