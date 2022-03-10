Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,310 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 71,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 141,863 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 2,385.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 891,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 855,838 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in ASE Technology by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ASE Technology by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 397,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 246,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

ASX opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASX. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

