Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 19,228 Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.49% of Synalloy worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Synalloy by 14,179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Synalloy by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synalloy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synalloy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNL stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $167.29 million, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.66. Synalloy Co. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.05.

In related news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc acquired 219,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,798,918.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Henry L. Guy acquired 23,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $332,794.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYNL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synalloy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

