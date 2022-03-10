Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 683,219 Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.49% of Surgalign worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Surgalign by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Scott Durall acquired 217,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 434,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $200,000.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRGA opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.95.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

