DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,707 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.01. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

DISH Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.