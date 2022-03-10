Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $8.10. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Diversey shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 3,535 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diversey in the 4th quarter valued at $41,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Diversey by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,163,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Diversey by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,470,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,815,000 after buying an additional 2,074,429 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,031,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversey Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

