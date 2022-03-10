Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) Trading Up 0.3%

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 9,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 15,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

About Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

