DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

DNP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.43. 595,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,688. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 344.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36,191 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

