DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,057 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 228,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 33,077 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

