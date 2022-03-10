Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO traded down $3.47 on Thursday, reaching $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.77. Docebo has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $92.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Docebo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Docebo by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 177.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

