DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.
Several research firms have recently commented on DCGO. Barclays assumed coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
DCGO opened at $6.72 on Thursday. DocGo has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36.
DocGo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocGo (DCGO)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.