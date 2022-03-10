DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCGO. Barclays assumed coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

DCGO opened at $6.72 on Thursday. DocGo has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Valor Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $10,054,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,000. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

