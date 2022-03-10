Dogecoin Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $15.52 billion and $504.73 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.35 or 0.00261632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001281 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000453 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.