Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $332.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) to post sales of $332.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $329.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $337.57 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $319.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million.

DLB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,670,571.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,966 shares of company stock worth $6,931,567. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 175.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 232.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 72.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 10.1% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $71.41 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $69.34 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About Dolby Laboratories (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.