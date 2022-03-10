Dollar General (DG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Dollar General to post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DG stock opened at $207.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $240.14.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 862,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.79.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

