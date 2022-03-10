Doma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.

In related news, Director Mark Ein purchased 332,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth about $5,236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth about $727,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

DOMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

NYSE:DOMA opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. Doma has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

