Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.82

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.82 and last traded at $40.82, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.06.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNFGY)

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

