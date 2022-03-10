Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Shares Down 0.5%

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $23.66. 29,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFHY. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,823,000.

