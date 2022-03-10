Donut Market Cap Hits $270,186.26 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Donut coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a market capitalization of $270,186.26 and $990.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043314 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.68 or 0.06593935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,868.35 or 1.00128080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00041823 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.