DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Major Shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc Buys 390,276 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:DASH traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.65. 4,813,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,212,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of -0.16. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.32 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.34.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

