Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) COO Bradley J. Ehrman Purchases 1,309 Shares

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) COO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,146.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DMLP stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.35. 566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $24.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.639 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMLP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,586,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,098,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,235,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

