Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.07

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.34.

PLOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $780.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.02%.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $368,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $91,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,810 shares of company stock worth $639,557 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

