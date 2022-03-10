Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at 6.58, but opened at 7.04. Douglas Elliman shares last traded at 6.75, with a volume of 4,641 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of 6.87 per share, for a total transaction of 68,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Liebowitz bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 6.83 per share, with a total value of 102,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,750 in the last 90 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOUG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $118,611,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $60,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $49,410,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $23,146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $16,496,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

