Douglas I. Foy Sells 5,000 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $388,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE AMRC traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,752. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.
Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.
