DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Hany M. Nada Buys 50,000 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) Director Hany M. Nada bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $872,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DKNG opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

