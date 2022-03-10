Dragon Coins (DRG) Market Cap Reaches $1.44 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded flat against the dollar. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00033525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00104404 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

Dragon Coins (DRG) is a coin. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

