Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Down 98.3% in February

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the February 13th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Dream Impact Trust stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $4.57. 1,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. Dream Impact Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Get Dream Impact Trust alerts:

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.