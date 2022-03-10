DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:STBL) Shares Down 0.5%

DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:STBL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.14 and last traded at $23.14. 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.