DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Argus

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Argus from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s previous close.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Shares of DTE opened at $125.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.83. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $103.47 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

