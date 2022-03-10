DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income has decreased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years.

DTF Tax-Free Income stock remained flat at $$13.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 9,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.68. DTF Tax-Free Income has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $15.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating ) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

