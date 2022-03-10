Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $364 million-$369 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.75 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAPA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Shares of NYSE NAPA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.10. 383,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,782,000 after purchasing an additional 935,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 280,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 228,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 785.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 307,606 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 310,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 181,738 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.