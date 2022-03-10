Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.85

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.85 and traded as high as C$8.00. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$7.88, with a volume of 1,585,806 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (TSE:DPM)
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
