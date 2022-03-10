Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of Dynatrace worth $48,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 138.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $75,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

NYSE DT opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 156.64, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.54. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

