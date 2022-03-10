e-Gulden (EFL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.75 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $92.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.63 or 0.00260567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001281 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001765 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,169 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,993 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

