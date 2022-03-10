e-Money (NGM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.42 Million

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002501 BTC on exchanges. e-Money has a market cap of $19.42 million and approximately $662,086.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043056 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.44 or 0.06591367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,271.51 or 0.99926329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00041943 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.