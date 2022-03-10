E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.30 ($13.37).

EOAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.30) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.50) price objective on E.On in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.59) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($14.78) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

E.On stock opened at €10.68 ($11.61) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.40. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.28) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($11.74).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

