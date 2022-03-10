Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.90% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $13,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 63,870 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 36.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.23%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

