Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.45 Million

Analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) will post sales of $108.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.00 million and the lowest is $106.90 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $36.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 195.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year sales of $384.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $382.53 million to $386.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Earthstone Energy.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESTE. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

ESTE stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,552,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 171,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after acquiring an additional 99,407 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

