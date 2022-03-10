Eastern (EML) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EML stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $150.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.99. Eastern has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Eastern’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Eastern (Get Rating)
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastern (EML)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.