Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Down 81.3% in February

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ENX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,799. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $13.05.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
