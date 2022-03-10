Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Down 81.3% in February

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ENX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,799. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

